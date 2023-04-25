AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Weak Chinese demand drags on industrial metals

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2023 04:50pm
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices fell for a fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, reaching a five-week low as Chinese demand remained weak and inventories in the London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouse system rose.

Benchmark LME copper was down 1.9% at $8,563.50 a tonne by 1055 GMT. The metal used in electrical wiring has fallen from a seven-month high of $9,550.50 in January.

Behind the price weakness is a weaker than hoped rebound in demand from top consumer China and a gloomy economic outlook elsewhere.

China demand blues push copper prices to more than two-week low

Chinese stock markets fell for a fifth day after last week’s first-quarter GDP numbers revealed an uneven rebound and lagging factory and property activity.

Global stock markets were also down and the dollar strengthened, pressuring metals by making them costlier for buyers holding other currencies.

Visible Chinese copper inventories are drawing down, but Yangshan import premiums have slumped to $23 a tonne from $50 in March, pointing to weak demand.

On-warrant copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses, meanwhile, rose by 7,000 tonnes to 57,025 tonnes, their highest since mid-January.

Copper demand should improve as the year goes on, lifting prices, said WisdomTree analyst Nitesh Shah. “There is more reason to be optimistic than pessimistic,” he said.

LME aluminium fell 2.2% to $2,329 a tonne and was down from a seven-month high of $2,679.50 in January.

Analysts at Citi said that aluminium smelters in China’s Yunnan province – which have already cut production capacity by around 2 million tonnes per year – may have to reduce output further because of drought, supporting prices.

LME lead was down 0.7% at $2,127.50 a tonne even as concerns about metal availability pushed up the premium for buying metal tomorrow and selling it the day after – a trade known as tom-next

Exchange data showed that one entity held more than 50% of lead warrants, fuelling availability concerns.

Benchmark zinc was down 1.4% at $2,633 a tonne, nickel fell 1.8% to $24,150 and tin slipped by 1.5% to $26,240.

Copper London copper LME copper

Comments

1000 characters

Weak Chinese demand drags on industrial metals

Dar urges FBR to boost tax revenue collection efforts

China assures Pakistan of continued support

Oil slips on economic uncertainty, despite China hopes

700 Pakistanis reach Port Sudan for repatriation: FM Bilawal

Death toll from Swat police station explosions rises to 17

Sudan’s warring rivals agree 72-hour ceasefire

Rape allegation against Trump heads to civil trial

Biden, 80, expected to announce second term bid

Sharjah Stadium renames stand after Sachin Tendulkar

All conditions for IMF staff-level agreement met: Dar

Read more stories