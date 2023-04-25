AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, HK stocks drop as economic recovery weighs

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2023 06:25am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell for the fourth session in a row on Monday, weighed down by lingering concerns over the sustainability of the economic recovery, despite more bullish forecasts from global banks.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 1.2% to a one-month low, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.8%. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng lost 0.6%.

Investors are looking beyond companies’ first-quarter results for signs that China’s economy is indeed on its feet.

China’s economic growth of 4.5% in the first quarter beat expectations, but “favourable base effects will fade” in the second half, while “the economy remains characterised by an uneven pace of recovery,” DBS wrote in a note to clients.

Retail sales and production are picking up gradually; public sector investment has picked up, but private investment growth is anaemic, and the external demand outlook is uncertain, the bank said.

The caution clouds the market, despite upgrades on China’s economy from some global institutions, including BofA Global Research, J.P.Morgan, Citigroup and UBS.

“Uncertainty on the real estate recovery is a major factor holding back the market right now,” wrote Qi Wang, co-founder and CIO of MegaTrust Investment (HK). “I think the market is questioning how sustainable the consumption strength is if real estate fails to recover.”

China’s tech-focused STAR Market fell 1.8%, while consumer and materials stocks also dropped.

In Hong Kong, property and financial shares led the declines.

Bucking the trend, Chinese digital currency-related stocks jumped, as China steps up efforts to promote the use of digital yuan.

China stocks Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China, HK stocks drop as economic recovery weighs

All conditions for IMF staff-level agreement met: Dar

Recovery needs estimated at $16.3bn: Floods hit 33m people, caused $30bn economic losses: ADB

Pakistanis among foreigners evacuated from Sudan

47MW power plant in KP: Nepra not cooperating with S. Korean firm: minister

3 more LNG spot cargoes: Power Div silent on purchase proposal

IK claims he dissolved assemblies on ‘Bajwa’s advice’

12 martyred, dozens wounded in blasts inside Swat CTD

SECP tightens regulations for registration of foreign companies

REAP urges govt to help it achieve $5bn rice exports

China says it respects sovereignty of ex-Soviet states after uproar

Read more stories