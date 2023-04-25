WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
April 24, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 21-Apr-23 20-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 18-Apr-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.107642 0.10771 0.107717 0.107776
Euro 0.814341 0.811539 0.812143 0.813228
Japanese yen 0.005526 0.0055 0.005539 0.005514
U.K. pound 0.918675 0.922399 0.922194 0.92196
U.S. dollar 0.741794 0.741538 0.742836 0.741185
Algerian dinar 0.005471 0.005471
Australian dollar 0.497595 0.497943 0.499706 0.49904
Botswana pula 0.056431 0.056381 0.056182
Brazilian real 0.146865 0.14721 0.149216
Brunei dollar 0.555751 0.557057 0.555486
Canadian dollar 0.5525 0.55366
Chilean peso 0.000937 0.00093 0.000934 0.000925
Czech koruna 0.034586 0.034524 0.03461 0.034778
Danish krone 0.109267 0.108896 0.108992 0.109139
Indian rupee 0.009029 0.009025 0.009046 0.009031
Israeli New Shekel 0.202898 0.202939 0.203016 0.203231
Korean won 0.000559 0.000562 0.000563 0.000565
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42135 2.4248 2.41941
Malaysian ringgit 0.167088 0.167626 0.167009
Mauritian rupee 0.016432 0.016419 0.016443 0.016422
Mexican peso 0.041214 0.041166 0.041033
New Zealand dollar 0.456982 0.45701 0.460781 0.458608
Norwegian krone 0.069898 0.069936 0.070416 0.070916
Omani rial 1.92766
Peruvian sol 0.197113 0.19683 0.196392
Philippine peso 0.013223 0.013243 0.013333
Polish zloty 0.176592 0.176456 0.175844 0.17584
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble 0.009103 0.009085 0.009097 0.009083
Saudi Arabian riyal
Singapore dollar 0.556401 0.555751 0.557057 0.555486
South African rand 0.040987 0.040766 0.040643 0.040637
Swedish krona 0.071688 0.07165 0.071954 0.071923
Swiss franc 0.830165 0.829507 0.825694 0.826892
Thai baht 0.021588 0.021553 0.021595 0.021539
Trinidadian dollar 0.109672 0.110099 0.109743
U.A.E. dirham 0.201916 0.20227 0.20182
Uruguayan peso 0.019006 0.019063 0.019041
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
