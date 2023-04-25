WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 24, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 21-Apr-23 20-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 18-Apr-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107642 0.10771 0.107717 0.107776 Euro 0.814341 0.811539 0.812143 0.813228 Japanese yen 0.005526 0.0055 0.005539 0.005514 U.K. pound 0.918675 0.922399 0.922194 0.92196 U.S. dollar 0.741794 0.741538 0.742836 0.741185 Algerian dinar 0.005471 0.005471 Australian dollar 0.497595 0.497943 0.499706 0.49904 Botswana pula 0.056431 0.056381 0.056182 Brazilian real 0.146865 0.14721 0.149216 Brunei dollar 0.555751 0.557057 0.555486 Canadian dollar 0.5525 0.55366 Chilean peso 0.000937 0.00093 0.000934 0.000925 Czech koruna 0.034586 0.034524 0.03461 0.034778 Danish krone 0.109267 0.108896 0.108992 0.109139 Indian rupee 0.009029 0.009025 0.009046 0.009031 Israeli New Shekel 0.202898 0.202939 0.203016 0.203231 Korean won 0.000559 0.000562 0.000563 0.000565 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42135 2.4248 2.41941 Malaysian ringgit 0.167088 0.167626 0.167009 Mauritian rupee 0.016432 0.016419 0.016443 0.016422 Mexican peso 0.041214 0.041166 0.041033 New Zealand dollar 0.456982 0.45701 0.460781 0.458608 Norwegian krone 0.069898 0.069936 0.070416 0.070916 Omani rial 1.92766 Peruvian sol 0.197113 0.19683 0.196392 Philippine peso 0.013223 0.013243 0.013333 Polish zloty 0.176592 0.176456 0.175844 0.17584 Qatari riyal Russian ruble 0.009103 0.009085 0.009097 0.009083 Saudi Arabian riyal Singapore dollar 0.556401 0.555751 0.557057 0.555486 South African rand 0.040987 0.040766 0.040643 0.040637 Swedish krona 0.071688 0.07165 0.071954 0.071923 Swiss franc 0.830165 0.829507 0.825694 0.826892 Thai baht 0.021588 0.021553 0.021595 0.021539 Trinidadian dollar 0.109672 0.110099 0.109743 U.A.E. dirham 0.201916 0.20227 0.20182 Uruguayan peso 0.019006 0.019063 0.019041 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

