AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat rises on Russian threat to scrap Black Sea grain pact

Reuters Published April 24, 2023 Updated April 24, 2023 05:37pm
Follow us

HAMBURG: Chicago wheat rose on Monday after Russia threatened to terminate a wartime grain deal allowing Ukrainian exports.

Corn dropped as US planting weather remained positive, soybeans rose on buying interest after recent falls.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat rose 0.2% to $6.74-3/4 a bushel by 1053 GMT. Corn fell 0.9% to $6.09-1/4 a bushel, soybeans rose 0.09% to $14.50-1/4 a bushel.

CBOT wheat may retest resistance at $7.04-1/2

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said if the G7 banned exports to Russia, Moscow would terminate the shipping deal enabling exports of grain from Ukraine.

“There is a feeling in the market that Ukraine’s shipping deal may not be extended, at least automatically, and there is not long to go before it expires in May,” said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager.

However, he said some form of compromise on Moscow's demands could not be ruled out with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov scheduled to hold talks with the United Nations in New York on Monday.

“If the Ukrainian deal is not extended then other exporting countries would have to cover more demand.”

Rain forecast in US wheat belts this week limited gains while corn fell on positive expectations for US planting.

"US corn planting progress in the next two weeks is likely to remain slowish, but there is still plenty of time to get the US crop sown,” Ammermann said.

Soybeans saw bargain-buying after recent falls, against a bearish backdrop of a record Brazilian crop and the surge in exports, including more shipments to the United States, it is expected to lead to.

Wheat

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat rises on Russian threat to scrap Black Sea grain pact

Malaria cases spike in Malawi, Pakistan after 'climate-driven' disasters

Oil prices slip as uncertain global outlook outweighs supply concerns

PPP postpones protests in Sindh, Punjab against piecemeal polls

Russian oil slashes OPEC’s share of Indian market to 22-year low

Earth Day: Sherry Rehman urges Pakistanis to tackle climate change

Will take to streets if govt flouts Supreme Court's orders on election: Imran

Judges mentioned in 'leaked audio' should step down: Rana Sanaullah

Tendulkar, Lara honoured with gates at Sydney Cricket Ground

Indian police arrest Sikh separatist after month-long hunt

Read more stories