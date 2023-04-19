CBOT wheat may retest resistance at $7.04-1/2

SINGAPORE: CBOT May wheat may retest a resistance at $7.04-1/2 per bushel, a break above which could open the way towards $7.14-1/2.

The resistance is identified as the 61.8% projection level of a wave C from $6.61-1/4.

This wave may either end around $7.04-1/2 or extend a lot to $7.31-1/4.

A total of five smaller waves are expected to make up the wave C. So far, only four waves have unfolded.

The current wave e may travel to or above $7.07.

Immediate support is at $6.94-1/2, a break below which could open the way towards $6.86-3/4 to $6.90-3/4 range.

Wheat firms on Black Sea supply woes; Argentine drought supports soya beans

On the daily chart, wheat may consolidate further in the range of $6.54 to $7.31-1/4, as a temporary bottom seems to be forming.

The bottom will be confirmed when wheat breaks above $7.31-1/4.

A fall below the April 14 low of $6.61-1/4 could confirm the continuation of the downtrend towards $6.06-3/4.