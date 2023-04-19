AVN 65.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.03%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
DGKC 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.89%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.66%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
HUBC 69.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
MLCF 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
NETSOL 74.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.52%)
OGDC 86.42 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PPL 67.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (10%)
SNGP 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
TPLP 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.43%)
TRG 108.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 5.3 (0.13%)
BR30 14,747 Increased By 36.8 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,499 Increased By 51.3 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,096 Increased By 15.2 (0.1%)
CBOT wheat may retest resistance at $7.04-1/2

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2023 01:13pm
SINGAPORE: CBOT May wheat may retest a resistance at $7.04-1/2 per bushel, a break above which could open the way towards $7.14-1/2.

The resistance is identified as the 61.8% projection level of a wave C from $6.61-1/4.

This wave may either end around $7.04-1/2 or extend a lot to $7.31-1/4.

A total of five smaller waves are expected to make up the wave C. So far, only four waves have unfolded.

The current wave e may travel to or above $7.07.

Immediate support is at $6.94-1/2, a break below which could open the way towards $6.86-3/4 to $6.90-3/4 range.

Wheat firms on Black Sea supply woes; Argentine drought supports soya beans

On the daily chart, wheat may consolidate further in the range of $6.54 to $7.31-1/4, as a temporary bottom seems to be forming.

The bottom will be confirmed when wheat breaks above $7.31-1/4.

A fall below the April 14 low of $6.61-1/4 could confirm the continuation of the downtrend towards $6.06-3/4.

Wheat

