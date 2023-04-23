AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
Swiatek beats Sabalenka to win second straight Stuttgart title

AFP Published 23 Apr, 2023 06:47pm
Photo: AFP
BERLIN: World number one Iga Swiatek defeated Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets to win her second consecutive Stuttgart title on Sunday.

Swiatek eased past her second-ranked Belarusian opponent 6-3, 6-4 on the clay to give her a great boost ahead of her French Open title defence in May.

The US Open champion broke serve late in the first set and in the opening game of the second to clinch an impressive victory in what was a rematch of last year’s final.

Bencic to skip Madrid, Rome events due to hip issue

The 21-year-old Pole is the first player to win back-to-back Stuttgart titles since Angelique Kerber in 2015 and 2016.

It was the first time a world number one had faced the world number two on clay since the 2013 French Open final, when Serena Williams triumphed over Maria Sharapova.

