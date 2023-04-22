AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
Japan to prepare to potentially shoot down North Korean spy satellite

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2023 11:24am
TOKYO: Japan’s Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada is set to order the country’s self-defence force to prepare to shoot down a North Korean spy satellite should it fall within Japan’s territory, news agency Kyodo reported on Saturday.

Hamada is expected to give the order on Saturday, Kyodo said citing at least one unidentified government-related source.

North Korea fires missile; South condemns ‘grave provocation’

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said preparations for the planned launch of the country’s first spy satellite should proceed to counter perceived threats from the United States and South Korea, state media reported on Wednesday.

