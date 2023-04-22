Japan to prepare to potentially shoot down North Korean spy satellite

TOKYO: Japan’s Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada is set to order the country’s self-defence force to prepare to shoot down a North Korean spy satellite should it fall within Japan’s territory, news agency Kyodo reported on Saturday.

Hamada is expected to give the order on Saturday, Kyodo said citing at least one unidentified government-related source.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said preparations for the planned launch of the country’s first spy satellite should proceed to counter perceived threats from the United States and South Korea, state media reported on Wednesday.