Police Reporting Cell: President KATI distributes certificates to high performers

Recorder Report Published 22 Apr, 2023 03:38am
KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President Faraz-ur-Rehman distributed appreciation certificates for the successful candidates of the Police Reporting Cell in collaboration with the Saddar Alliance of Market Association and Sindh Police.

Addressing the ceremony, the President of KATI said that it is very gratifying that the crime rate in the markets of Eid-ul-Fitr has been reduced to zero by the Saddar Alliance of Market Association and the Sindh Police with the support of other traders’ organizations, which was possible only due to cooperation, solidarity and a common strategy.

On this occasion, Saddar Alliance of Market Association President Abdul Samad Khan, and Vice President Faheem Ahmed Noori welcomed President KATI, while other participants included Pakistan Business Group President Waheed Panjwani, former Karachi Chamber President Abdullah Zaki, Law and Order CPLC Chairman Hafeez Aziz, Managing Committee Member Junaid-ur-Rehman, Karachi Chamber of Commerce Small Industries Lifetime Chairman Majeed Memon, All City Traders Alliance Chairman Sharjeel Goplani, Bolton Market Chairman Muhammad Ahmed Shamsi, Garden Alliance President Zahid Amin and a large number of businessmen were present.

President KATI further said that Pakistan is currently going through a difficult period, the economic crisis has broken everyone’s back, but with unity and solidarity, instead of being divided into sects, and provinces, linguistically based on colour and race, the country should be united and individually we have to play role for the prosperity of Pakistan.

He said that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Saddar Alliance of Market Association provided complete security to the people in the market, which is commendable.

Sindh police KATI CPLC Eid-ul-Fitr Faraz ur Rehman Saddar Alliance of Market Association

