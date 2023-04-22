AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Recession-wary investors pour $9.1bn into hedge funds in first quarter

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2023 03:38am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

BOSTON: Hedge funds pulled in $9.1 billion in new money during the first three months of 2023, data showed on Friday, after last year’s hefty outflows as pension funds and other investors navigated a banking crisis and faced fresh fears of an economic downturn.

It was the first quarterly inflow for hedge funds since early 2022, new data from Hedge Fund Research (HFR) showed.

Some investors may have been chasing returns, fueled by last year’s relatively strong hedge fund industry returns that beat out a tumbling stock market, industry analysts said.

In 2022, aggressive Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to fight runaway inflation slammed stock and bond markets, and investors pulled $55 billion out of hedge funds after having added in $15.12 billion in 2021.

Total industry assets now stand at $3.8 trillion, below the peak of $4 trillion which was hit in 2021. Still worried by geopolitical risks and fears of higher prices, investors put “new capital to hedge funds in 1Q as bank and financial risk surged and the likelihood of an economic recession increased,” said Kenneth Heinz President of HFR.

The bulk of new cash, $3.4 billion, went into global macro funds, even as performance sagged in the first quarter, data showed. Another $3.3 billion was allocated to equity hedge funds with $2.1 billion going into relative value strategies that try to reduce market risk.

US Federal Reserve investors recession US Fed interest rate hikes Hedge funds Hedge Fund Research

Comments

1000 characters

Recession-wary investors pour $9.1bn into hedge funds in first quarter

Maintenance of SC building, judges’ residences: ECC approves Rs844.4m additional funds

PML-N leaders have approached PTI for talks: Qaisar

Used bowsers: PPRA quizzes SLL on purchase plan

Nawaz, Maryam hold a ‘positive’ meeting with MBS

PTI slams Bilawal’s India visit decision

UK deputy PM resigns over bullying claims

Climate protesters launch four-day mass action in London

Outsourcing of operations, land assets at three airports: TIP flags possible breach of PPP regulations

Street battles in Sudan capital as Eid ceasefire calls ignored

UN reports ‘off the charts’ melting of glaciers

Read more stories