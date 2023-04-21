AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
Komal Rizvi ties the knot with Silicon Valley entrepreneur

Published 21 Apr, 2023
<p>Photo: Komal Rizvi</p>

Photo: Komal Rizvi
Pakistani actor and singer Komal Rizvi got married in San Francisco, to S. Ali Uppal, the ceo and co-founder of a technology company in Silicon Valley, according to a press release issued on Friday.

The Coke Studio singer chose to celebrate the nuptials with an intimate wedding ceremony attended by close family and friends. The bride wore a silver-hued outfit made by her mother.

Rizvi also shared the news on Instagram with a post. “Here is a solemn promise; to always dream with you, celebrate with you, and walk beside you through whatever life may bring,”

Rizvi has worn many hats in the entertainment industry, being an actor and television host as well as launching a skincare product line.

Photo: Komal Rizvi
Photo: Komal Rizvi

Photo: Komal Rizvi
Photo: Komal Rizvi

She has also appeared in television dramas on PTV such as ‘Hawaain’, ‘Lehrein Kabhi Kabhi’ and ‘Samandar Hai Darmiyan’.

She began singing at the age of 16 and released her first song in 1999, ‘Bauji bauji bhangra saaday naal paoji’ which went on to become a hit.

Rizvi also appeared in the third season of Coke Studio’s where she performed ‘Daaneh Pe Daanah’ with folk singer Akhtar Chanal Zahri. She also performed ‘Lambi Judaai’, a classic song from the soundtrack of Bollywood film ‘Hero’ which did very well.

Rizvi has also been a vocal advocate for women’s rights and several other philanthropic endeavors, using her platform to raise awareness and support these causes.

The Coke Studio star shared her excitement for this new chapter in her life, expressing gratitude to God for all that she has achieved so far. She stated,

“I am beyond grateful for all the opportunities that have come my way. From my music to my business ventures, I have been able to pursue my passions and make a positive impact. And now, I am thrilled to embark on this new journey with the love of my life by my side.”

