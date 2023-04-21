AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China’s Q1 lithium exports surge on strong overseas demand

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2023 11:01am
Follow us

BEIJING: China’s exports of lithium hydroxide in the first quarter surged 72% from a year ago, customs data showed on Friday, underpinned by strong overseas demand for battery raw materials and falling prices.

The world’s top producer and exporter of the battery metal shipped out 30,206 tonnes in the first three months of 2023, up from 17,559 tonnes exported during the same period in 2022.

In March, exports rose 77% from a year earlier to 10,235 tonnes.

Total export value in March was $591.7 million, according to customs data, or an average of $57,813 a tonne, which is higher than the spot local market prices.

Spot lithium hydroxide prices in China averaged 355,000 yuan ($51,627) a tonne in March, down 40% from an average 590,000 yuan a tonne in November when the market hit an all-time high, according to data from Fastmarkets.

The sharp downtrend was driven by weakening demand from China’s electric vehicle (EV) market after Beijing ended its national subsidies this year, as well as high lithium stocks.

“In the wake of poor domestic demand, exporters are offering bigger discounts of their material to overseas buyers to destock,” Vicky Zhao, a Beijing-based senior analyst at Fastmarkets, said ahead of the data’s release.

China’s overall exports showed a surprise jump in March because of the rising demand for lithium batteries as well as electric vehicles and solar products, officials said earlier this month.

Spot prices for lithium hydroxide delivered to China, Japan and South Korea assessed by Fastmarkets dropped to $40.50 per kg on April 20, less than half of the peak price of $85 per kg last December.

Although higher overseas prices and robust demand lured Chinese producers to export more, only a few have product-certification to sell to top buyers Japan and South Korea.

Japan, accounting for 23% of China’s exports in the first quarter, relies heavily on imports.

Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs

Japanese imports from China will likely increase by about 10-20% this year to meet rising demand, according to Junichi Tomono, primary metal corporate officer at Japanese trading company Hanwa Co Ltd.

Products made with lithium hydroxide in Japan, such as cathodes used in EV batteries, are often exported to Europe and the United States where EV sales are rising, he said.

Global lithium demand is expected to reach 1 million Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) tonnes this year, up 23.5% from 81 LCE tonnes in 2022, the China Nonferrous Industry Association said in a lithium industry paper released in March.

China’s exports Lithium EV batteries

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Q1 lithium exports surge on strong overseas demand

Nawaz, Maryam meet Saudi crown prince MBS

President signs Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 into law

The Big Sort: Twitter ticks check out

Oil dips on recession fears, slower demand

Banks told to transfer EDS deductions to SBP

Russian oil: govt places single cargo order as test case

BuzzFeed to close news operation

Import of 133 items from Turkiye: FBR issues concessionary rate of duty

PDM, JI advocate same-day elections

New procedure for clearance of export cargoes implemented

Read more stories