AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Australian shares fall as financials, mining stocks drag

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2023
Australian shares fell on Friday, led by a drop in financials and commodity prices weighing on miners, amid gloomy earnings reports from major US companies and lingering fears of a global recession.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.4% to 7,330.9 points, as of 0046 GMT.

The benchmark was on track to snap three straight weeks of gains.

Investors are assessing the path for further interest rate hikes after data showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week, indicating the labor market was gradually slowing.

Banks emerged as the top losers on the benchmark, tracking the broader negative sentiment as recessionary fears overshadowed the benefits financials are enjoying in a high-cash rate environment.

The sub-index fell 1.0%, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia down 1.5%. Miners dropped 1.1% on the back of falling iron-ore prices.

Mining giants Rio Tinto Ltd and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd traded down 2.2% and 1.6%, respectively.

The world’s largest listed miner, BHP Group Ltd fell 1.4% after a downgrade in full-year Escondida copper and nickel production expectations.

Miners and gold stocks drag Australian shares lower as inflationary woes weigh

Energy companies gained 0.2%. Oil and gas major Woodside Energy Group Ltd fell 1.3% after its total revenue fell 16% sequentially.

Gold stocks capped losses on the benchmark as bullion prices firmed above the $2000 level on Thursday.

Shares of Newcrest Mining Ltd were up 0.1% while Northern Star Resources Ltd gained 1.6%.

Among individual stocks, Lynas Rare Earths Ltd rose 2.6% on a record production from its Malaysia operations. Whitehaven Coal Ltd approved an investment in mining equipment for work to start at its Vickery coal deposit.

Shares were up 1.4%. Lithium miner Essential Metals Ltd dropped 4.5% after it terminated a buyout deed with a joint venture.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,870 points.

Australian shares

