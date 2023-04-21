AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
Iesco sets up central control room for uninterrupted power supply

Press Release Published 21 Apr, 2023 05:56am
ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive IESCO Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan has said that just as in the holy month of Ramazan, through good monitoring and team work, uninterrupted supply of electricity was ensured to the consumers, in the same spirit, the IESCO administration on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr will ensure to provide the uninterrupted supply of electricity and quality services to valuable consumers.

He said for this purpose, central control room has been established in Islamabad where senior officers along with staff will available 24-hour and will monitor the power distribution in the region and the timely rectification of the faults on the feeder under the supervision of Chief Engineer Operation Muhammad Aslam Khan. Necessary instructions have been issued to all field offices in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

