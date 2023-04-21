Gate money from fifth T20I will be donated to quake victims of Turkiye, Syria

LAHORE: The gate money from the fifth and final T20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand will be donated to the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

The match will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on April 24 and the cricket fans can buy tickets at pcb.bookme.pk.

The border region of Türkiye and Syria was rocked by one of the deadliest earthquakes on 6 February that claimed thousands of lives and destroyed essential infrastructure, including healthcare facilities.

In this regard, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will play a part in raising donations for millions of people affected on either side of the border by joining hands with the Punjab Government.

