Apr 21, 2023
Pakistan

All market committees of Punjab dissolved

Muhammad Saleem Published 21 Apr, 2023 05:56am
Follow us

LAHORE: Punjab Cabinet, which met here Thursday with the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in the chair accorded approval to dissolve all the market committees of Punjab.

It was also decided to give age relaxation in recruitment to the children of police officers and personnel martyred or died during their service.

In this regard, the Cabinet approved amendments in the Police Rules, 1934.

The CM instructed the provincial ministers to visit Dar al-Shafaqat, jails and hospitals on Eid holidays and asked them to share the joy of Eid with the less fortunate.

The Cabinet gave conditional approval to transfer the administrative control of Shalamar Bagh, Qutbuddin Aibak Minar, Shahdara Complex including Tomb of Jahangir, Tomb of Nur Jahan, Tomb of Asif Jah and Akbari Sarai to the Walled City of Lahore Authority. It also approved to give the complete management of the Shahi Fort to the Walled City of Lahore Authority.

The cabinet expressed its gratitude to caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi and the efforts of Secretary Finance for the record reduction of Rs 18 billion in markup for food operations.

In the cabinet meeting, funds of Rs 200 million were approved to meet the operational expenses of 5 tehsil headquarters hospitals of Lahore under the management of Rajab Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust. The affiliation of Sargodha Medical College and Nawaz Sharif Medical College Gujrat was approved for affiliation with the University of Health Sciences. It was decided to form the technical committee of Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority. The Committee shall determine the procedure and eligibility criteria for recruitment to the posts of authority. The issuance of the ordinance notification of Multan University of Science and Technology was also approved. The appointment of Bilal Feroze as Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Reparking Company and the appointment of Javed Badar as Chairman of Punjab Revenue Authority was approved by the cabinet. The CM directed to reduce expenses for participation in Quetta Games. The reconstitution of the Punjab Film Censor Board was also approved in the meeting, with Tauqir Ahmad Nasir as the chairman.

Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar gave a briefing on the security plan for Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr. He said that additional police force has been deployed at bazaars, markets and shopping centres.

Provincial Ministers, Advisors, CS, IG Police and concerned officials attended the meeting.

dissolved Mohsin Naqvi market committees of Punjab

Parvez Apr 21, 2023 07:34am
Is he legally allowed to make such changes ?
