CJCSC, PM discuss defence matters

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, held a meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday to discuss national defence and professional issues related to Pakistan’s forces.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, the two leaders discussed important matters pertaining to the country’s defence and the professional issues faced by the armed forces.

Sources also revealed that prior to the meeting leaders from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party had also held separate meetings with Shehbaz Sharif.

These meetings were focused on the recent decision made by the Supreme Court regarding the election.