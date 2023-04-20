Shawwal moon not sighted, Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Saturday

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Thursday that the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted in Pakistan and that the first day of Eidul Fitr will be observed on Saturday, April 22.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, who presided over the meeting of the central moon sighting committee at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, made the announcement in Islamabad.

The meetings of the zonal committees were also held at designated locations across the country.

Earlier, Secretary Auqaf Tahir Raza Bukhari said the Punjab zonal committee’s meeting had ended.

In a brief interaction with the media, Bukhari said the Shawwal moon was not sighted as the weather was cloudy in Lahore. He added that the committee did not receive any testimonies from across Punjab.