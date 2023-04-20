AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shawwal moon not sighted, Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Saturday

  • Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee says no testimonies for moon sightings were received from across the country
BR Web Desk Published April 20, 2023 Updated April 20, 2023 08:45pm
Follow us

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Thursday that the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted in Pakistan and that the first day of Eidul Fitr will be observed on Saturday, April 22.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, who presided over the meeting of the central moon sighting committee at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, made the announcement in Islamabad.

The meetings of the zonal committees were also held at designated locations across the country.

Earlier, Secretary Auqaf Tahir Raza Bukhari said the Punjab zonal committee’s meeting had ended.

In a brief interaction with the media, Bukhari said the Shawwal moon was not sighted as the weather was cloudy in Lahore. He added that the committee did not receive any testimonies from across Punjab.

Ruet e Hilal Committee Eidul Fitr Shawwal moon Eidul Fitr 2023

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Apr 20, 2023 08:50pm
Are those gentlemen in the photo our top Suparco scientists? Now that explains why we are where we are in the space race!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
HashBrown® Apr 20, 2023 09:05pm
There are few things in life funnier than watching these clowns trying to use a telescope. The moon sightings for next year have already been verified by scientific methods, so why do these mullahs still have a job?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Shawwal moon not sighted, Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Saturday

Pakistan places first order for discounted Russian crude

On back of another loan, SBP-held forex reserves rise $394mn, now stand at $4.43bn

Rupee gains momentum, settles at 283.47 against US dollar

We cannot be forced into negotiations with gun to our heads: Bilawal

Judiciary cannot rewrite constitution: PM Shehbaz

KSE-100 closes with over 500-point gain as investors cheer current account surplus

FM Bilawal to visit India in May: FO

Engro Corp announces dividend of Rs40 per share, profit falls 41%

Oil prices dip 2% as expected rate hikes take toll

Read more stories