An extremely grim situation

The parties coalescing in the federal government are deeply divided over holding talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to resolve the protracted row that has clearly endangered the future of democracy in the country.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has proposed the need for a dialogue with the opposition in order to reach consensus over the date or dates of elections, perhaps the only reason behind the growing polarization in the country. Two parties of the 11-party ruling coalition,—Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)—are vehemently opposed to PPP’s dialogue proposal because of some obvious reasons.

PML-N and JUI-F have immensely suffered politically in their power bases of Punjab and KPK, respectively, due to the phenomenal rise of PTI and its chairman Imran Khan following the 2018 general elections in the country.

However, it is interesting to note that PML-N has been ruling (de facto) Punjab, the most important province — politically and economically — as well through a caretaker setup thanks to a lack of political wisdom, astuteness and prudence on the part of Imran Khan, who has committed a slew of blunders since his ouster from the Prime Minister’s House one year ago.

What is more important for the citizens of this country is the rift between the executive (the government) and superior judiciary that is widening on a day-to-day basis.

The army chief, who has been maintaining silence over the situation for all the good reasons, one of which is army’s praiseworthy decision to stay neutral and not interfere in political issues, wranglings and disputes at all, must be deeply concerned and worried about the economic situation in particular in view of the fact that the country is inching towards an economic collapse regardless of the likely revival of the stalled 9th review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Needless to say, things seem to have gone beyond repair. Therefore, a wave of gloom and anxiety pervades the entire country.

