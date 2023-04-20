AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
BAFL 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
BOP 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
DGKC 44.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.49%)
FCCL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.82%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 70.30 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
NETSOL 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
OGDC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
PAEL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
TRG 108.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 34.3 (0.83%)
BR30 14,784 Increased By 36.6 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,849 Increased By 350.1 (0.86%)
KSE30 15,232 Increased By 136.4 (0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

An extremely grim situation

Published April 20, 2023 Updated April 20, 2023 07:13am
Follow us

The parties coalescing in the federal government are deeply divided over holding talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to resolve the protracted row that has clearly endangered the future of democracy in the country.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has proposed the need for a dialogue with the opposition in order to reach consensus over the date or dates of elections, perhaps the only reason behind the growing polarization in the country. Two parties of the 11-party ruling coalition,—Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)—are vehemently opposed to PPP’s dialogue proposal because of some obvious reasons.

PML-N and JUI-F have immensely suffered politically in their power bases of Punjab and KPK, respectively, due to the phenomenal rise of PTI and its chairman Imran Khan following the 2018 general elections in the country.

However, it is interesting to note that PML-N has been ruling (de facto) Punjab, the most important province — politically and economically — as well through a caretaker setup thanks to a lack of political wisdom, astuteness and prudence on the part of Imran Khan, who has committed a slew of blunders since his ouster from the Prime Minister’s House one year ago.

What is more important for the citizens of this country is the rift between the executive (the government) and superior judiciary that is widening on a day-to-day basis.

The army chief, who has been maintaining silence over the situation for all the good reasons, one of which is army’s praiseworthy decision to stay neutral and not interfere in political issues, wranglings and disputes at all, must be deeply concerned and worried about the economic situation in particular in view of the fact that the country is inching towards an economic collapse regardless of the likely revival of the stalled 9th review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Needless to say, things seem to have gone beyond repair. Therefore, a wave of gloom and anxiety pervades the entire country.

Hina Siddiqui (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PPP Asif Ali Zardari JUIF PTI Imran Khan PMLN

Comments

1000 characters

An extremely grim situation

‘Controversial’ SC bill to become law today nevertheless

Punjab, KP polls: SC summons political parties

‘Reign of terror’ controlled by ‘another force’, claims Imran

Smart meters, TMS: World Bank asks three Discos to start bidding process

PAC directs FIA to seize property, freeze bank accounts of Hascol

Wapda receivables touch the Rs232.6bn mark

Wheat flour, sugar and urea: FBR specifies ‘designated areas’ near borders to check smuggling

PM for removing impediments to import of solar panels, other parts

Govt fails to implement WB-recommended tax reforms

PM orders confiscation of vehicles with expired ‘Carnet de Passage’ limit

Read more stories