APNS nominates committees’ heads

KARACHI: The President, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani and the Secretary General, Sarmad Ali of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have nominated Faisal Zahid Malik to head the Small, Medium – Sized Metropolitan ‘B’ Publications Committee of the APNS as Chairman.

They have also nominated Dr Waqar Yousuf Azeemi to be the Chairman of the Periodicals Press Committee. The members nominated on the committees are as under:

========================================================================= Small, Medium - Sized Metropolitan 'B' Publications Committee ========================================================================= 1 Faisal Zahid Malik Chairman Daily Pakistan Observer 2 Bilal Farooqui Vice Chairman Daily Aghaz 3 Syed Akbar Tahir Member Daily Jasarat 4 Danish Iftekhar Member Daily Asas 5 Tahir Mughal Member Daily Nawa-i-Pak 6 Faisal Shahjehan Member Daily Jiddat 7 Najamuddin Sheikh Member Daily Deyanat 8 Syed Sajjad Bokhari Member Daily Abtak 9 Kazi Sajjad Akbar Member Daily Regional Times, Khi 10 Ali Bin Younus Member D/Beopar 11 D. Jabbar Khattak Member D/Awami Awaz 12 Ghulam Nabi Chandio Member D/Pak 13 Zahida Abbasi Member Daily Nau Sijj ========================================================================= Periodicals Press Committee ========================================================================= 1 Dr Waqar Yousuf Azeemi Chairman Monthly Roohani Digest 2 Aamir Mahmood Vice Chairman Monthly Khawateen Digest 3 Fauzia Shaheen Member Monthly Dastak 4 Ansar Mahmood Bhatti Member Monthly Centre Line 5 Rukhsana Saulat Saleemi Member Weekly Nikhar 6 Sardar Khan Niazi Member Monthly Naya Rukh 7 Prof. S. B. Hassan Member Monthly Invest. & Marketing 8 Mushtaq Ahmed Qureshi Member Monthly Naey Ufaq 9 Adnan Faisal Member Monthly Brands 10 Mian Fazal Elahi Member Monthly Diplomatic Focus 11 Jamal Abdul Nasir Member Weekly Khursheed Jehan.-*PR* =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023