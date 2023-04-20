AVN 65.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
CAA accuses Hesco of creating hurdles to smooth supply to Mai Bakhtawar Airport

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 20 Apr, 2023 06:30am
ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has accused Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) of creating hurdles in smooth supply of electricity to Mai Bakhtawar Airport Islamkot/ Mithi, Thar.

The CAA, in its letter, noted the Hesco has already been paid complete amount in advance for the provision of external power supply to the Thar Airport by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on behalf of the Sindh Coal Authority (SCA). However, despite repeated pursuance of the matter at appropriate level, the Hesco has not provided the external power supply thereby causing huge financial loss to GoS.

CAA’s Director Planning and Development, Syed Asif Ali Shah Gillani, in a letter to secretary Aviation stated that despite commitments made by Hesco officials time and again, the matter remains unattended and unresolved.

He further claimed that prior to recent visit of the prime minister to Thar Coal Projects on March 22, 2023, the Hesco officials again assured that power supply would be made available, however, as always the Hesco did not honor its commitment thereby creating hurdles in smooth airport operations.

The director, Planning and Development, CCA reiterated that non-provisioning of external power supply has compelled the airport operator to continue operations using diesel generators in an under-efficient manner thereby incurring huge financial losses.

“This inoperability of the airport solely due to non-availability of electricity is directly affecting the government’s ability to carry out activities in coal field projects of national importance, as such the inordinate delay on part of the Hesco is not just a matter of financial loss, but it is viewed as obstruction in government activities and against public interest, thus detrimental to national cause,” he added.

The director, Planning and Development CAA has requested concerned authorities to resolve the matter on immediate basis.

