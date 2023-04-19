AVN 65.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
UK finance minister Hunt: inflation above 10% is destabilising

Reuters Published April 19, 2023
LONDON: British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday that inflation running above 10% was destabilising for the economy and the government had a plan to bring it down.

"When inflation is above 10%, it is destabilising for the economy. It is not a good place to be, ultimately it is dangerous if you leave it there," Hunt said during an event hosted by website Politico, adding the tightness of the labour market was a "significant" factor in driving wage inflation.

UK inflation, highest in Western Europe, falls only a little in March

Official data published earlier on Wednesday showed consumer price inflation (CPI) dropped by less than expected to an annual rate of 10.1%.

