ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
SC clarifies news item about Justice Qazi Faez Isa

  • The report, in this respect, is not based on facts, rather contrary to the record.
APP 16 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday clarified a news item published in The News paper regarding Justice Qazi Faez Isa's absence from the court sitting for the week commencing from February 15.

Reference news item published in daily “The News” dated 16.02.2021, with the heading “Justice Isa’s ‘absence’: the real story” by a correspondent of the newspaper that Justice Qazi Faez Isa has not been given Court sitting for the week commencing 15th February 2021, said a press release.

The report, in this respect, is not based on facts, rather contrary to the record. On 09.02.2021, the Court Roster was issued in which Bench-IV of the Court comprised of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.

On instructions from Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, his PS sent a note dated 12.02.2021 to the Registrar, where he informed that Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, on medical grounds, will not be available to sit in the Bench.

Upon this, Revised Court Roster was issued on the same day i.e. 12.02.2021, wherein Bench-IV of the Court comprised of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Yahya Afridi. In the meanwhile, on instructions from Justice Qazi Faez Isa, his Senior PS sent a note dated 12.02.2021 to the Registrar, informing that as Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah will not be available next week in Islamabad, therefore, Justice Qazi Faez Isa will be doing Chamber Work in the week commencing 15th February 2021.

On such note, the Chief Justice of Pakistan again revised the Court Roster and allowed Chamber Work to Justice Qazi Faez Isa for the week commencing 15th to 19th February 2021. Further, the Court Roster issued by the Court on 15.02.2021, for the week commencing 22nd to 26th February, 2021, Bench-IV of the Court is comprised of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Yahya Afridi.

