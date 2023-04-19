AVN 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.47%)
BAFL 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
CNERGY 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
DFML 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
DGKC 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
HUBC 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
KAPCO 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.01%)
MLCF 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
NETSOL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
PAEL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PPL 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
PRL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7%)
SNGP 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 108.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
UNITY 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,116 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 14,720 Increased By 9 (0.06%)
KSE100 40,399 Decreased By -48.8 (-0.12%)
KSE30 15,044 Decreased By -36.7 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kim orders launch of North Korea’s first spy satellite

AFP Published 19 Apr, 2023 11:12am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country has finished building its first military spy satellite and gave the green light for its launch, state media said Wednesday.

The report of its completion comes about a week after Pyongyang launched what it said was a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, marking a major breakthrough in its banned weapons programmes.

Analysts have said there is significant technological overlap between the development of ICBMs and space launch capabilities.

Kim gave instructions on Tuesday to “make sure that the military reconnaissance satellite No. 1 completed as of April will be launched at the planned date,” the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

During a visit to North Korea’s National Aerospace Development Administration on Tuesday, he also called on staff to “firmly establish the satellite intelligence-gathering capability by deploying several reconnaissance satellites on different orbits in succession”.

State media images showed Kim touring the space agency with his daughter. The items he was inspecting, as well as charts and other wall displays in some of the images were blurred out.

The development of a military reconnaissance satellite was one of the key defence projects outlined by Kim in 2021.

On Tuesday, he said gaining this reconnaissance technology was a “primary task to be indispensably fulfilled” because of what he descibed as threats and aggression from the United States and South Korea.

In December 2022, North Korea said it had carried out an “important final-stage test” for the development of a spy satellite, which it said it would complete by April this year.

At the time, experts in South Korea quickly raised doubts about the results, saying the quality of the black-and-white images released by North Korea – purportedly taken from a satellite – was poor.

Pyongyang has not provided a launch date, though on Tuesday, Kim said the satellite would be sent up “at the planned date”.

‘Significant threat’

“It looks like the North will launch its ‘symbolic’ satellite for now, and upgrade it gradually,” An Chan-il, a defector-turned-researcher who runs the World Institute for North Korea Studies, told AFP.

North Korea’s Kim calls for ramping up production of ‘weapon-grade nuclear material’

“If China and Russia do not provide high-tech support, it will be difficult to carry out spying with North Korea’s own technology.”

Even so, the latest announcement should be taken seriously, said Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.

“Since North Korea’s reconnaissance satellites are an important factor in the event of a nuclear pre-emptive strike, they pose a significant threat to the South,” he told AFP.

North Korea declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear power last year, effectively ending the possibility of denuclearisation talks.

Washington and Seoul have ramped up defence cooperation in response, staging joint military exercises with advanced stealth jets and high-profile US strategic assets.

North Korea views such exercises as rehearsals for invasion and described them last week as “frantic” drills “simulating an all-out war against” Pyongyang.

Kim Jong Un North Korea Washington Pyongyang ICBMs

Comments

1000 characters

Kim orders launch of North Korea’s first spy satellite

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Pakistan-Iran trade volume exceeds $2bn mark

CPI base year change: Audacious IPPs seek gazette notification

Imported coal-fired IPPs: PMO seeks update on capacity payment deduction issue

PTI chief Imran described as ‘unreliable’: Coalition partners deeply divided over holding talks

Poll staggering not feasible, ECP tells SC

Funds for polls in KP, Punjab: SBP, ECP submit reports in SC

LHC bars Punjab police from ‘harassing’ IK

Survey conducts in 15 flood-hit districts: Malnutrition among children alarmingly increased: UN

Defence ministry moves SC for holding same-day elections

Read more stories