AVN 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.47%)
BAFL 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
CNERGY 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
DFML 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
DGKC 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
HUBC 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
KAPCO 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.01%)
MLCF 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
NETSOL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
PAEL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PPL 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
PRL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7%)
SNGP 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 108.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
UNITY 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,116 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 14,720 Increased By 9 (0.06%)
KSE100 40,399 Decreased By -48.8 (-0.12%)
KSE30 15,044 Decreased By -36.7 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares subdued after weak start to Q4 earnings

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2023 10:07am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares were off to a muted start on Wednesday as sentiment remained weak after a lacklustre start to the quarterly earnings season, and amid weak global cues.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.08% to 17,643.50, as of 9:37 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.12% to 59,653.73.

Upstream oil companies like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd and Oil India Ltd fell over 1%, while Reliance Industries traded marginally lower after the government raised windfall tax on crude to 6,400 rupees per tonne from no tax.

The information technology index lost nearly 1% after weak earnings from top two companies Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd, and uncertainty over sustained technology spending by clients in the US and Europe spooked sentiment.

Financials offset IT, pharma gains, drag Indian shares down

“Investors have been nervous after the dismal fourth-quarter performance of IT companies, although IT Index recovered on Tuesday after the drubbing in the previous session,” said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president (research) at Mehta Equities. Analysts expect the benchmark to remain volatile as corporate earnings trickle in.

Among individual stocks, Piramal Pharma Ltd jumped over 6% after the US drug regulator issued Emergency Inspection Report (EIR) for the manufacturing facility located at Sellersville.

Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares subdued after weak start to Q4 earnings

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Pakistan-Iran trade volume exceeds $2bn mark

CPI base year change: Audacious IPPs seek gazette notification

Imported coal-fired IPPs: PMO seeks update on capacity payment deduction issue

PTI chief Imran described as ‘unreliable’: Coalition partners deeply divided over holding talks

Poll staggering not feasible, ECP tells SC

Funds for polls in KP, Punjab: SBP, ECP submit reports in SC

LHC bars Punjab police from ‘harassing’ IK

Survey conducts in 15 flood-hit districts: Malnutrition among children alarmingly increased: UN

Defence ministry moves SC for holding same-day elections

Read more stories