Govt’s performance

Published 19 Apr, 2023 06:36am
This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial “Govt’s one year: results are a little more than mixed” carried by the newspaper a couple of days ago to present an objective analysis on the incumbent government’s one-year performance.

The newspaper, in my view, has tried to strike a delicate balance, criticising the government for its failures and heaping praise on it for its achievements.

Unfortunately, however, the deepening politico-economic impasse in the country doesn’t lend much credence to government’s claims. In other words, government’s scorecard is not convincing or promising at all.

For example, economy is still in dire straits and there appears to be no light at the end of the tunnel. Its ongoing clash with the higher judiciary is enormously adding to people’s anxiety and concerns who are already struggling, albeit unsuccessfully, against the grim challenge of price hike and inflation.

The growing gulf between the government and judiciary has in fact added insult to injury, giving birth to wild speculations about the future of democracy in the country. We as a nation have already regressed too much.

There’s no doubt about it. It’s about time all the stakeholders brought the current impasse to an end in the larger interest of the country and its people.

Tehmina Qureshi

Islamabad

