AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.58%)
EPCL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
HUBC 69.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.07%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.15%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.43%)
MLCF 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 74.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
OGDC 86.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
PAEL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
PRL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 108.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 25.3 (0.62%)
BR30 14,711 Increased By 39.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 40,448 Increased By 201.4 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,080 Increased By 88.1 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No one can repudiate SC order for election funds, says Aitzaz

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2023 06:36am
Follow us

LAHORE: Leading lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan said Tuesday no one can repudiate Supreme Court order for releasing funds to hold elections in the province of Punjab.

“Whoever would repudiate the top court order would be disqualified for five years,” he said while talking to media in Lahore.

Aitzaz Ahsan called on the Supreme Court to summon the Law Minister, Interior Minister, and Finance Minister and disqualify them.

He noted that it was written in the constitution that elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

The Supreme Court should follow the law and the constitution, and in case of no elections, the Prime Minister, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, and Rana Sanaullah would be responsible.

Regarding the upcoming elections, Aitzaz Ahsan criticized Rana Sanaullah’s recent statement that the government would not allow elections to be held on May 14, while the Supreme Court had already ordered the elections to be held on the same date.

He called on the Supreme Court to summon the Prime Minister, Rana Sanaullah, Azam Nazir Tarar, and the Election Commission and ask them to explain their statements. If they had defied the order of the Supreme Court, then they should be punished and disqualified.

He also criticized the government for booking 140 first information reports (FIRs) against Imran Khan, saying that you file cases against someone if you want to make him invincible.

According to him, the government was trying to run away from elections, but after all they would have to hold elections. Chief justice Umar Ata Bandial believed that the issues should be resolved under the constitution and law, he maintained.

The senior counsel said Imran Khan was not a big mover, at the most he would get majority. But they kept running away from elections and made 140 FIRs against him, adding that they also attacked his house which made him more popular among the masses.

The ideology of necessity had ruined the country as four times martial law was imposed under it, he said. He said everyone believed that elections would be held in 90 days.

Aitzaz Ahsan said the nation and royal officers should be disciplined. He highlighted that Pakistan had seen four military coups, and the constitution had been abrogated multiple times, resulting in long-lasting damage to the country’s democratic institutions.

Senior PPP leader and prominent lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan stressed the importance of upholding the rule of law and the constitution in Pakistan. He urged the Supreme Court to take action against those who defy its orders and to ensure that the upcoming elections are held as scheduled.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court PPP Imran Khan Rana Sanaullah Aitzaz Ahsan

Comments

1000 characters

No one can repudiate SC order for election funds, says Aitzaz

Pakistan-Iran trade volume exceeds $2bn mark

CPI base year change: Audacious IPPs seek gazette notification

Imported coal-fired IPPs: PMO seeks update on capacity payment deduction issue

PTI chief Imran described as ‘unreliable’: Coalition partners deeply divided over holding talks

Poll staggering not feasible, ECP tells SC

Funds for polls in KP, Punjab: SBP, ECP submit reports in SC

LHC bars Punjab police from ‘harassing’ IK

Survey conducts in 15 flood-hit districts: Malnutrition among children alarmingly increased: UN

Defence ministry moves SC for holding same-day elections

Audit objections raised by AGP: PAC to ask SC Registrar to respond

Read more stories