No one can repudiate SC order for election funds, says Aitzaz

LAHORE: Leading lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan said Tuesday no one can repudiate Supreme Court order for releasing funds to hold elections in the province of Punjab.

“Whoever would repudiate the top court order would be disqualified for five years,” he said while talking to media in Lahore.

Aitzaz Ahsan called on the Supreme Court to summon the Law Minister, Interior Minister, and Finance Minister and disqualify them.

He noted that it was written in the constitution that elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

The Supreme Court should follow the law and the constitution, and in case of no elections, the Prime Minister, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, and Rana Sanaullah would be responsible.

Regarding the upcoming elections, Aitzaz Ahsan criticized Rana Sanaullah’s recent statement that the government would not allow elections to be held on May 14, while the Supreme Court had already ordered the elections to be held on the same date.

He called on the Supreme Court to summon the Prime Minister, Rana Sanaullah, Azam Nazir Tarar, and the Election Commission and ask them to explain their statements. If they had defied the order of the Supreme Court, then they should be punished and disqualified.

He also criticized the government for booking 140 first information reports (FIRs) against Imran Khan, saying that you file cases against someone if you want to make him invincible.

According to him, the government was trying to run away from elections, but after all they would have to hold elections. Chief justice Umar Ata Bandial believed that the issues should be resolved under the constitution and law, he maintained.

The senior counsel said Imran Khan was not a big mover, at the most he would get majority. But they kept running away from elections and made 140 FIRs against him, adding that they also attacked his house which made him more popular among the masses.

The ideology of necessity had ruined the country as four times martial law was imposed under it, he said. He said everyone believed that elections would be held in 90 days.

Aitzaz Ahsan said the nation and royal officers should be disciplined. He highlighted that Pakistan had seen four military coups, and the constitution had been abrogated multiple times, resulting in long-lasting damage to the country’s democratic institutions.

Senior PPP leader and prominent lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan stressed the importance of upholding the rule of law and the constitution in Pakistan. He urged the Supreme Court to take action against those who defy its orders and to ensure that the upcoming elections are held as scheduled.

