LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continuing its special inspection drive for Eid in the provincial metropolis on Tuesday stopped the production of a bakery and penalized two eateries besides discarding 3,100 litres of impure milk.

The authority inspected 79 bakeries and 120 milk carrier vehicles in a daylong operation.

A PFA spokesperson said that the authority stopped the production of a famous bakery due to selling expired cakes and drinks.

