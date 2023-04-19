AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.58%)
EPCL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
HUBC 69.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.07%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.15%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.43%)
MLCF 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 74.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
OGDC 86.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
PAEL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
PRL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 108.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 25.3 (0.62%)
BR30 14,711 Increased By 39.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 40,448 Increased By 201.4 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,080 Increased By 88.1 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2023 06:36am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 116,527 tonnes of cargo comprising 80,372 tonnes of import cargo and 36,155 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 80,372 comprised of 6,298 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,621 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 10,900 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 56,553 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 36,155 tonnes comprised of 14,962 Tons of containerized Cargo, 80 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,687 tonnes of Cement & 15,426 tonnes of Clinkers.

-Nearly, 1818 containers comprising of 624 containers import and 1194 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 217 of 20’s and 25 of 40’s loaded while 153 of 20’s and 102 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 679 of 20’s and 70 of 40’s loaded containers while 01 of 20’s and 187 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 03 ships namely, Gulf Barakah and Effie have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 02 ships namely, Anbien Bay, Hyundai Tokyo and MT Shalamar have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, MSC Monica-III, MSC Tokyo, Al-Karma and Spring Lotus are expected to sail on (today) 18th April,2023.

A cargo volume of 98,440tones, comprising 62,891 tones imports Cargo and 35,549 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,495 Containers (1,335 TEUs Imports and 1,160 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Takreem, MSC Agamemnon and Northern Magnitude & two more ships, Calypso and Eastern Nymohaea schedule to load/offload Sand, Containers,LPG and Palm oil are expected to take berths at Mw-2, EVTL, QICT and LCT respectively on Tuesday, 18th April-2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Port Qasim Karachi Port

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Pakistan-Iran trade volume exceeds $2bn mark

CPI base year change: Audacious IPPs seek gazette notification

Imported coal-fired IPPs: PMO seeks update on capacity payment deduction issue

PTI chief Imran described as ‘unreliable’: Coalition partners deeply divided over holding talks

Poll staggering not feasible, ECP tells SC

Funds for polls in KP, Punjab: SBP, ECP submit reports in SC

LHC bars Punjab police from ‘harassing’ IK

Survey conducts in 15 flood-hit districts: Malnutrition among children alarmingly increased: UN

Defence ministry moves SC for holding same-day elections

Audit objections raised by AGP: PAC to ask SC Registrar to respond

Read more stories