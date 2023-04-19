KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 116,527 tonnes of cargo comprising 80,372 tonnes of import cargo and 36,155 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 80,372 comprised of 6,298 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,621 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 10,900 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 56,553 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 36,155 tonnes comprised of 14,962 Tons of containerized Cargo, 80 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,687 tonnes of Cement & 15,426 tonnes of Clinkers.

-Nearly, 1818 containers comprising of 624 containers import and 1194 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 217 of 20’s and 25 of 40’s loaded while 153 of 20’s and 102 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 679 of 20’s and 70 of 40’s loaded containers while 01 of 20’s and 187 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 03 ships namely, Gulf Barakah and Effie have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 02 ships namely, Anbien Bay, Hyundai Tokyo and MT Shalamar have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, MSC Monica-III, MSC Tokyo, Al-Karma and Spring Lotus are expected to sail on (today) 18th April,2023.

A cargo volume of 98,440tones, comprising 62,891 tones imports Cargo and 35,549 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,495 Containers (1,335 TEUs Imports and 1,160 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Takreem, MSC Agamemnon and Northern Magnitude & two more ships, Calypso and Eastern Nymohaea schedule to load/offload Sand, Containers,LPG and Palm oil are expected to take berths at Mw-2, EVTL, QICT and LCT respectively on Tuesday, 18th April-2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023