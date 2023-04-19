Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/
Ending Bonus Credit on
The Bank of Punjab 31.12.2022 10% Bonus Shares 17.04.2023
Jubilee Life Insurance 31.12.2022 15% Bonus Shares 17.04.2023
