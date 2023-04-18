AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.58%)
EPCL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
HUBC 69.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.07%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.15%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.43%)
MLCF 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 74.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
OGDC 86.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
PAEL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
PRL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 108.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 25.3 (0.62%)
BR30 14,711 Increased By 39.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 40,448 Increased By 201.4 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,080 Increased By 88.1 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US single-family housing starts increase in March

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2023 06:35pm
Follow us

WASHINGTON: U.S. single-family homebuilding increased in March, while permits for future construction surged, suggesting that the worst of the housing market slump was likely behind.

Single-family housing starts, which account for the bulk of homebuilding, rose 2.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 861,000 units last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data for February was revised higher to show single-family homebuilding rising to a rate of 838,000 units instead of the previously reported 830,000 unit-pace.

The Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hiking campaign has pushed the housing market into recession, with residential investment contracting for seven straight quarters, the longest such streak since the collapse of the housing bubble triggered by the 2007-2009 Great Recession.

US annual house price growth slows further in January

There are, however, signs that the housing market is stabilizing at very depressed levels. A survey on Monday showed the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market index climbing to a seven-month high in April.

Mortgage rates have retreated from last year’s highs, with the rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage declining from a peak of 7.08% in early November to 6.27% last week, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac.

But the recent financial turmoil following the collapse of two regional banks could result in banks and mortgage lenders tightening underwriting standards. Single-family building permits jumped 4.1% to a rate of 818,000 units in March.

Federal Reserve US home sale

Comments

1000 characters

US single-family housing starts increase in March

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 22.6% in March

Rupee regains winning momentum, settles at 283.9 against US dollar

China ready to facilitate Middle East peace: state media

SBP, ECP submit reports on release of election fund in Supreme Court

Pak Suzuki Motor Company records highest ever quarterly loss of Rs12.9bn

The Organic Meat Company to export pet food to Canada

Late session rally props KSE-100 Index upward

Landslide in Khyber Pass buries trucks, kills at least two people

34 million Afghans in poverty under Taliban rule: UN

Apple craze draws long queues at opening of first India store

Read more stories