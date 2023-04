SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 2% on Tuesday after a four-day slide, as concerns about supply from top producer Indonesia grew after a sharp drop in February stockpiles, while a weaker Malaysian ringgit also lent some support.

Palm rebounds on stronger rivals, but heads for weekly drop

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 2.23% to 3,719 ringgit ($838.18) per tonne in morning trade.