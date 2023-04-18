Old buildings: CDA asks owners to construct emergency stairs within six months

AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2023 06:21am
ISLAMABAD: The chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has directed the owners of old buildings to construct emergency stairs within six months and said action will be initiated against those who don’t follow the order.

CDA Chairman Captain Noorul Amin Mengal met owners and representatives of housing societies and high-rise buildings in Islamabad on Monday. Officers of the relevant departments were also present on this occasion.

The CDA chairman has given a deadline to the owners of high-rise buildings in Islamabad to construct emergency stairs within six months, action will be initiated after six months. In the meeting, it was decided that emergency stairs should be built outside the building’s console in four or higher floor buildings in Islamabad.

The CDA chairman while issuing instructions further said that new buildings should be constructed with emergency stairs.

The CDA chairman further instructed that in the future open space should be left at the front and back of buildings for parking according to the plot size.

The CDA chairman, while issuing the directions, added that for the convenience of the builders, the relevant departments have been instructed that the plan will be approved within 15 days of submitting the documents.

On this occasion, the developers said that direct access to the CDA chairman will help resolve many issues.

It was decided in the meeting that an express counter will be established at one window operations for one-day transfer of the property.

The CDA chairman further said that the meeting of the design vetting committee will be held every week instead of every two weeks.

The CDA chairman further said that there are some responsibilities of the CDA and certain rules that are applicable on societies. Societies have to abide by the rules and regulations.

The chairman CDA said that this meeting will be held regularly every month.

The chairman CDA further said that there was a lack of coordination between different departments in the CDA, however, now this coordination is improving as a comprehensive coordination mechanism has been introduced in the authority.

