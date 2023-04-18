Sindh govt to launch Benazir HR awards this year

KARACHI: Sindh Human Rights Department announced to launch Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Human Rights Awards each year in December to human rights activists and others recognizing their contribution and achievements made in the area of promotion and protection of human rights of citizens including marginalized and underprivileged groups and segments in the province of Sindh.

The award is named after Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, first woman elected Prime Minister in the Muslim world who served two terms as a PM of Pakistan and who was posthumously honoured with UN Prize in the Field of Human Rights in 2008.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Human Rights, Surendar Valasai said that the award is a tribute to Shaheed Bibi for her valiant struggle who remained a passionate supporter of human rights throughout her life and left behind a legacy continuously inspiring actions for protection and promotion of democracy and human rights in Pakistan.

The Awards will be given in various categories including human rights, women rights, child rights, minority rights, labour rights and transgender persons’ rights, etc. Each winner will be awarded Rs. 500,000.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023