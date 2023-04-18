AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
DGKC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.45%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.76%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
NETSOL 74.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 85.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
PAEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
TRG 108.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 41.1 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,992 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP opens talks within coalition to ease crises

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) initiated dialogue within the ruling coalition with a view to pull the country out of the prevailing political and constitutional crises.

A PPP delegation led by former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday held a round of talks with PML-N leaders and exchanged views on the prevailing political situations.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Gilani said that situation are “very complex”, adding the move is aimed at resolving the political standoff in the country.

He also stated that all the institutions must work within their constitutional ambits.

“We don’t want to shut the door for holding dialogue,” the PPP leader said, adding that political parties never run away from the dialogue.

He added that the PPP and PMLN had “successfully” pulled the country out of crises in past while working on the ‘Charter of Democracy’.

“We are ready to take any step for strengthening of the Constitution and democracy,” Gilani said, adding that

PML-N leader and interior minister Rana Sanaullah said that they never got a positive response whenever an effort was made to hold dialogue with the opposition.

He said that in democracy dialogue is the only tool which can steer the country out of challenges.

Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) politics, the interior minister alleged that the politics of hatred has led to political crisis in the country.

Earlier, the PPP delegation also held meetings with Awami National Party (ANP) and other coalition partners.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called an important meeting of the ruling coalition partners today (Tuesday) to review the prevailing political situations and chalk out a joint strategy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PPP PTI Rana Sanaullah PMLN ANP Yousuf Raza Gilani PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

1000 characters

PPP opens talks within coalition to ease crises

The challenge of smuggling: PM directs Suparco to provide real-time satellite imagery

Guddu plant repair: GE seeks clearance of all dues by 30th

Gas supply restored: LDPL withdraws OFME notice

Motion seeking Rs21bn for polls in Punjab rejected

Cabinet forwards summary to NA

Election in Punjab: NA panel asks MoF to arrange funds for ECP

Jul-Feb LSMI output declines 5.56pc YoY

PTI wants contempt proceedings against PM, others

Four ‘essential’ commodities: Customs given legal backing to take action against smuggling

Stress seen as major cause of Indian military fratricides, suicides

Read more stories