PPP opens talks within coalition to ease crises

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) initiated dialogue within the ruling coalition with a view to pull the country out of the prevailing political and constitutional crises.

A PPP delegation led by former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday held a round of talks with PML-N leaders and exchanged views on the prevailing political situations.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Gilani said that situation are “very complex”, adding the move is aimed at resolving the political standoff in the country.

He also stated that all the institutions must work within their constitutional ambits.

“We don’t want to shut the door for holding dialogue,” the PPP leader said, adding that political parties never run away from the dialogue.

He added that the PPP and PMLN had “successfully” pulled the country out of crises in past while working on the ‘Charter of Democracy’.

“We are ready to take any step for strengthening of the Constitution and democracy,” Gilani said, adding that

PML-N leader and interior minister Rana Sanaullah said that they never got a positive response whenever an effort was made to hold dialogue with the opposition.

He said that in democracy dialogue is the only tool which can steer the country out of challenges.

Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) politics, the interior minister alleged that the politics of hatred has led to political crisis in the country.

Earlier, the PPP delegation also held meetings with Awami National Party (ANP) and other coalition partners.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called an important meeting of the ruling coalition partners today (Tuesday) to review the prevailing political situations and chalk out a joint strategy.

