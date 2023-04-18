SAP, Imtiaz Supermarket collaborate for seamless operations

KARACHI: The SAP has joined hands with the biggest retail chain, Imtiaz Supermarket for seamless operations of the latter.

Imtiaz Supermarket is the biggest retail chain with massive sales and a huge customer base, with almost 14,000 employees, 850K+ customers across Pakistan, and 26 branches across Pakistan.

While the store started business as a small corner shop, it has grown into a retail giant, earning the title of the fastest growing retail chain in Pakistan.

Asher Zahid, CIO, Imtiaz Supermarket, said on the occasion, “SAP’s one-stop solution has enabled us to take advantage of cost efficiencies, and standardisation of service with error-free services, allowing the 26 stores to have an integrated inventory, payroll, and automatic alerts for shelving and quality checks.”

SAP Retail, Core and SAP CAR went Live on Dec 2021 while the SAP Success Factors implementation is underway.

Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, elaborated on this venture: “This is an important win for SAP in the retail and FMCG industry in Pakistan. To be able to bring the fastest growing superstore chain of Pakistan under our umbrella is a milestone achieved for us.”

