AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
DGKC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.45%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.76%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
NETSOL 74.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 85.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
PAEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
TRG 108.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 41.1 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,992 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SAP, Imtiaz Supermarket collaborate for seamless operations

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

KARACHI: The SAP has joined hands with the biggest retail chain, Imtiaz Supermarket for seamless operations of the latter.

Imtiaz Supermarket is the biggest retail chain with massive sales and a huge customer base, with almost 14,000 employees, 850K+ customers across Pakistan, and 26 branches across Pakistan.

While the store started business as a small corner shop, it has grown into a retail giant, earning the title of the fastest growing retail chain in Pakistan.

Asher Zahid, CIO, Imtiaz Supermarket, said on the occasion, “SAP’s one-stop solution has enabled us to take advantage of cost efficiencies, and standardisation of service with error-free services, allowing the 26 stores to have an integrated inventory, payroll, and automatic alerts for shelving and quality checks.”

SAP Retail, Core and SAP CAR went Live on Dec 2021 while the SAP Success Factors implementation is underway.

Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, elaborated on this venture: “This is an important win for SAP in the retail and FMCG industry in Pakistan. To be able to bring the fastest growing superstore chain of Pakistan under our umbrella is a milestone achieved for us.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FMCG Saquib Ahmad SAP Imtiaz Supermarket Asher Zahid

Comments

1000 characters

SAP, Imtiaz Supermarket collaborate for seamless operations

The challenge of smuggling: PM directs Suparco to provide real-time satellite imagery

Guddu plant repair: GE seeks clearance of all dues by 30th

Gas supply restored: LDPL withdraws OFME notice

Motion seeking Rs21bn for polls in Punjab rejected

Cabinet forwards summary to NA

Election in Punjab: NA panel asks MoF to arrange funds for ECP

Jul-Feb LSMI output declines 5.56pc YoY

PTI wants contempt proceedings against PM, others

Four ‘essential’ commodities: Customs given legal backing to take action against smuggling

Stress seen as major cause of Indian military fratricides, suicides

Read more stories