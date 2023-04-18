Punjab launches helpline for cattle farmers

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad on Monday launches 24/7 helpline for cattle market complaints across the province.

The Punjab Information Technology Board has developed a helpline, 1233, to support the Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company.

The helpline will address complaints from cattle farmers, traders and the general public doing business in all 121 cattle markets across the province. The company will operate the helpline to resolve issues, such as non-availability of staff and non-issuance of transit slips.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023