Innovative health plan: Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Emaan Islamic Banking sign agreement

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2023 06:21am
KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Family Takaful and Emaan Islamic Banking (a division of Silk Bank) Collaborate to Offer Health Takaful Plan. The agreement was signed by Azeem Pirani, Chief Executive Officer Pak-Qatar Family Takaful and Shahram Raza Bakhtiari, President & CEO of SilkBank.

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Pakistan’s leading Takaful company, and Emaan Islamic Banking (a division of SilkBank) have announced a groundbreaking partnership to offer a new health Takaful plan that will provide comprehensive and affordable health Takaful solutions

to customers across the country.

The partnership between these two major players in the industry represents a significant step forward in providing innovative financial and Takaful solutions to meet the evolving needs of customers.

The health plan, available through SilkBank’s countrywide branches, is designed to cater to the unique healthcare needs of individuals and families, offering a wide range of benefits that are second to none.

“We are thrilled to partner with Emaan Islamic Banking to distribute this new health plan across the country,” said Azeem Pirani, CEO, Pak-Qatar Family Takaful.

“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality and innovative health Takaful solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Shahram Raza, President & CEO, SilkBank, added, “We are excited to partner with Pak-Qatar Family Takaful to provide our customers with the best possible financial and Takaful solutions.

Our goal is to ensure that our customers have access to comprehensive and affordable health Takaful solutions, and this partnership is a significant step towards achieving that goal.”

