FJC vandalism case: Interim bail of Asad Umar, others extended till May 2

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Monday, extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar and others till May 2 in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) vandalism case.

The ATC court adjourned the hearing of the case without proceedings as the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas was on leave.

Raja Khurram Nawaz, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Khan Swati, Omar Ayub Khan, Khurram Nawaz, and Aamir Kiyani appeared before the court.

The court also extended the interim bail of Hassan Niazi, Farrukh Habib, Asad Umar, Asad Qaiser, and ShibliFaraz.

The City police on March 19 registered two different first information reports (FIRs) at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Golra Police Station, claiming the PTI leaders and workers attacked the police and created unrest outside the FJC on March 18.

In FIRs against the PTI chief, Imran Khan, and other leaders included Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and sections 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc), 395 (punishment for dacoity), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to the amount of one hundred rupees), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The PTI lawyer, Naeem Panjotha, appeared before the court.

