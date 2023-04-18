AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
Apr 18, 2023
Pakistan

Indian govt exploited Pulwama attack for political gains: PM

NNI Published 18 Apr, 2023 06:21am
LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued a statement on Sunday, in which he has drawn attention to the recent revelations made by the ex-governor of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) about the Pulwama incident.

The prime minister’s tweet asserts that the Indian government exploited the situation after Pulwama attack for political gains and urges the world to take notice of India’s dangerous brinkmanship that could have led to disastrous consequences for the region.

The Pulwama incident occurred in February 2019, when a convoy of Indian security forces was attacked by a suicide bomber in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of 40 Indian soldiers.

India had blamed Pakistan for the attack and had conducted airstrikes in Pakistani territory, leading to a military standoff between the two countries.

The ex-governor of IIOJK, Satya Pal Malik, recently made revelations about the Pulwama incident, claiming Modi deliberately let Indian soldiers die instead of saving them and dumped the debris on Pakistan.

He said that the purpose of creating the Pulwama drama was only to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the elections. The former governor said that when he spoke out, the Modi government silenced him. The Indian Prime Minister Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval told him to keep quiet, he disclosed.

These revelations have vindicated Pakistan’s position and exposed the Indian government’s exploitation of the situation for political gains.

