AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
DGKC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.45%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.76%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
NETSOL 74.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 85.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
PAEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
TRG 108.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 41.1 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,992 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 288,564 tonnes of cargo comprising 151,117 tonnes of import cargo and 137,447 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 151,117 comprised of 66,007 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 10 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,100 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 74,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 137,447 tonnes comprised of 84,125 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 240 tonnes of Bulk Cargo 16,018 tonnes of Cement & 37,064 Tons of Clinkers.

Nearly, 7036 containers comprising of 3470 containers import and 3566 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 865 of 20’s and 1021 of 40’s loaded while 321 of 20’s and 121 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1003 of 20’s and 1102 of 40’s loaded containers while 01 of 20’s and 179 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 15 ships namely, Ssl Brahmaputra, MT Shalamar, Ssl Mumbai, Uafl Dubai Cma Cgm Fidelio, Osaka, Cape Fulmar, Sea Elegant, Tomini Felicity, Xin Yan Tian, Klara Selmer, Anbien Bay, Hyundai Tokyo, MT Quetta and Josef have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 11 ships namely, Anna, Ever Ulysses, Kmtc Delhi, Ssl Mumbai, Ssl Brahmaputra, Cape Fulmar, Cma Cgm Fidelio, Kirwan, Sea Elegant, Xin Yan Tian and Osaka have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Maersk Phuket, Al-Areesh and UACC Shamiya left the Port on Monday (today) morning, while three more ships, Pacific Pride, Delta Gas and Scirocco are expected to sail on today.

A cargo volume of 152,759tones, comprising 126,370 tones imports Cargo and 26,384 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,552 Containers (Nil TEUs Imports and 1,552 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Octa Lune and MSC Tokyo & two more ships, MSC Monica-III and Gas Success carrying Gas oil, Containers and LPG are expected to take berths at FOTCO, QICT and SSGC respectively on Monday, 17th April-2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Port Qasim Karachi Port export

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

The challenge of smuggling: PM directs Suparco to provide real-time satellite imagery

Guddu plant repair: GE seeks clearance of all dues by 30th

Gas supply restored: LDPL withdraws OFME notice

Motion seeking Rs21bn for polls in Punjab rejected

Cabinet forwards summary to NA

Election in Punjab: NA panel asks MoF to arrange funds for ECP

Jul-Feb LSMI output declines 5.56pc YoY

PTI wants contempt proceedings against PM, others

Four ‘essential’ commodities: Customs given legal backing to take action against smuggling

Stress seen as major cause of Indian military fratricides, suicides

Read more stories