KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 288,564 tonnes of cargo comprising 151,117 tonnes of import cargo and 137,447 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 151,117 comprised of 66,007 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 10 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,100 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 74,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 137,447 tonnes comprised of 84,125 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 240 tonnes of Bulk Cargo 16,018 tonnes of Cement & 37,064 Tons of Clinkers.

Nearly, 7036 containers comprising of 3470 containers import and 3566 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 865 of 20’s and 1021 of 40’s loaded while 321 of 20’s and 121 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1003 of 20’s and 1102 of 40’s loaded containers while 01 of 20’s and 179 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 15 ships namely, Ssl Brahmaputra, MT Shalamar, Ssl Mumbai, Uafl Dubai Cma Cgm Fidelio, Osaka, Cape Fulmar, Sea Elegant, Tomini Felicity, Xin Yan Tian, Klara Selmer, Anbien Bay, Hyundai Tokyo, MT Quetta and Josef have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 11 ships namely, Anna, Ever Ulysses, Kmtc Delhi, Ssl Mumbai, Ssl Brahmaputra, Cape Fulmar, Cma Cgm Fidelio, Kirwan, Sea Elegant, Xin Yan Tian and Osaka have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Maersk Phuket, Al-Areesh and UACC Shamiya left the Port on Monday (today) morning, while three more ships, Pacific Pride, Delta Gas and Scirocco are expected to sail on today.

A cargo volume of 152,759tones, comprising 126,370 tones imports Cargo and 26,384 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,552 Containers (Nil TEUs Imports and 1,552 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Octa Lune and MSC Tokyo & two more ships, MSC Monica-III and Gas Success carrying Gas oil, Containers and LPG are expected to take berths at FOTCO, QICT and SSGC respectively on Monday, 17th April-2023.

