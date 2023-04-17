AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
DGKC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.45%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.76%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
NETSOL 74.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 85.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
PAEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
TRG 108.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 41.1 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,992 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
Major Gulf markets mixed ahead of earnings, China economic data

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2023 02:15pm
Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed early on Monday ahead of earnings and Chinese economic data, with the Saudi index on course to extend gains for a fourth consecutive session.

Crude prices - a key catalyst for the region’s financial markets - were steady as investors eyed economic data from China for signs of demand recovery in the world’s second-largest oil consumer.

China’s first-quarter GDP data due this week is expected to be positive for commodity prices, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasting that it will account for most of the demand growth in 2023.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.4%, led by a 2.2% rise in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group and a 1.7% increase in oil giant Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co JSE. Elsewhere, shares of Saudi food retailer Almunajem Foods Company advanced 3.9%, following an upbeat sequential first-quarter net profit.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.3%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rising 0.8%, and a 4.2% jump in Dubai Financial Markets.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.2%, hit by a 0.9% fall in conglomerate International Holding.

The Qatari index also fell 0.4%, weighed by a 2% slide in Qatar National Bank QPSC.

Gulf stocks end mixed as investors remain cautious

Banks in the Middle East and Central Asia have very limited exposure to the banking turmoil in the United States and Europe, but financial pressures are adding to strains caused by high interest rates, volatile oil prices and years of double-digit inflation, a top IMF official said on Saturday.

Gulf stock markets MENA

