AVN 65.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
BAFL 29.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.67%)
DFML 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
DGKC 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
EPCL 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.95%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 66.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
MLCF 25.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 74.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.3%)
OGDC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.66%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.36%)
PPL 62.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.57%)
PRL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.15%)
SNGP 39.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
TRG 107.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.96%)
UNITY 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,035 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.68%)
BR30 14,315 Decreased By -103.2 (-0.72%)
KSE100 39,880 Decreased By -202.5 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,771 Decreased By -55.9 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf stocks end mixed as investors remain cautious

Reuters Published 30 Mar, 2023 06:35am
Follow us

DUBAI: Gulf stock markets ended mixed on Wednesday in a sign investor confidence remains fragile, as they chose to secure their gains amid volatile market conditions despite oil being firmer and banking stability fears receding.

Oil prices — a key catalyst for gulf’s financial markets — rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, with Brent crude rising 63 cents, or 0.8%, to $79.28 a barrel at 1120 GMT.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index gained 0.3%, after trading flat in its two previous sessions, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services rising 3.6% and Saudi British Bank adding 1.9%.

The grocery retailer Bindawood Holding closed 2.4% higher, after it reported a surge in its fourth-quarter net profit to 64.9 million riyals ($17.28 million), compared with a net profit of 13.2 million riyals ($3.52 million) a year earlier.

Dubai’s main share index was up 0.5%, in its second positive day in a row, boosted by solid gains in financial and industrial stocks.

Emirates NBD Bank, Dubai’s largest lender, and Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation inched up 2.3 and 2.4%, respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index closed in red, pressured by a 0.4% slide in First Abu Dhabi Bank, the United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender, and a 2.8% dive in Emirates Telecommunications Group.

Reuters on Tuesday reported through sources that Uber Technologies’ Middle East subsidiary Careem is in advanced talks with Emirates Telecommunications Group to invest in its expansion into services beyond ride-hailing.

Gulf stock markets Oil prices Gulf stocks stock index

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf stocks end mixed as investors remain cautious

Three airports: ECC all set to reconsider engaging IFC as transaction adviser

MoF seeks one year to submit data on fake pensioners

NA passes bill to curtail CJP’s suo motu powers

Punjab, KP polls in 90 days: SC asks ECP to comply with constitutional command

Up to Rs14 cut in ex-depot fuel prices likely

MoF refuses to become part of deal with KE on TDS

Lawyers urge ECP, others to implement SC’s decision

SC defers all Article 184 (3) cases till changes in rules

Provincialisation of Discos: KP gives ‘conditional’ acceptance to Pesco takeover

Forex buyers, sellers: Senate panel urged to remove CNIC-video condition

Read more stories