JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Monday, with investors awaiting production estimates for the first half of the month, while cargo surveyor data showing sluggish exports curbed the gains.

Palm drops for second day tracking weaker rival oils

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.18% to 3,608 ringgit ($817.03) per tonne. It lost 2.40% last week, the first weekly drop in three weeks.