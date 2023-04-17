AVN 66.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.66%)
BAFL 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.84%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.81%)
DGKC 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.41%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
FFL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HUBC 69.19 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.8%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.32%)
MLCF 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
NETSOL 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.4%)
OGDC 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
PAEL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
PRL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.74%)
SNGP 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 109.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,096 Decreased By -9.4 (-0.23%)
BR30 14,685 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.1%)
KSE100 40,202 Decreased By -3.6 (-0.01%)
KSE30 14,981 Decreased By -8.9 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat down on ample world supplies, corn eases after strong gains

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2023 11:25am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat prices lost ground on Monday with the market giving up some of last session’s gains on pressure from plentiful global supplies and continued Black Sea shipments despite Russia’s threats on the wartime export deal.

Corn slid as the market took a breather after Friday’s rally, while soybeans inched higher.

“The overall global outlook for wheat supplies remains bearish for prices,” said one Sydney-based grains trader.

“Corn prices are slightly lower today. We saw gains last week, which were mainly driven by Chinese demand and wet weather in the US Midwest.”

The Chicago Board of Trade’s (CBOT) most-active wheat contract fell 0.7% to $6.78 a bushel, as of 0411 GMT, corn lost 0.2% to $6.64-3/4 a bushel, and soybeans added 0.2% to $15.03 a bushel.

The condition of French soft wheat improved slightly in the week to April 10, with 94% of crops rated to be in good or excellent condition compared with 93% the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

Ongoing Ukrainian shipments through the US-brokered grain corridor, despite inspection delays, and large Russian exports have tempered immediate worries about the Black Sea trade.

A senior Russian diplomat said on Friday the West still has time to remove “obstacles” hindering the implementation of the Black Sea grain deal which allows safe wartime export of grain from several Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

CBOT wheat may retest support at $6.67

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has written to Russia, Ukraine and Turkey to raise concerns about the implementation of the deal, a UN spokesman said on Friday.

Last week, the corn market was underpinned by strong demand.

The US Department of Agriculture announced large corn export sales to China for a second straight day on Friday.

For soybeans, Argentina’s Buenos Aires grains exchange on Thursday said farmers would likely leave large tracts of fields unharvested due to damage from a historic drought.

However, a record Brazilian soybean harvest has tempered concern about drought losses in Argentina.

Large speculators trimmed their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to April 11, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

Wheat Soybeans UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres US Department of Agriculture

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat down on ample world supplies, corn eases after strong gains

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

PTI writes letter to Alvi

PM, caretaker CM sharpen the focus on Lahore

Dubai fire: PM Shehbaz directs Pakistan’s UAE mission to help families of victims

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs129bn released for development projects

Guddu power plant: GHCL seeks approval to buy equipment

Supply of Thar coal to industry: Tax amendments on the cards

Transportation services or carriage of goods thru roads: Provinces notify formula for sales tax

FTO’s jurisdiction: IHC sets aside President’s order

Three Pakistanis among 16 killed in Dubai building blaze

Read more stories