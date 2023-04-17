AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
PTI writes letter to Alvi

Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2023 06:41am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has written a letter to draw President Arif Alvi’s attention towards what it stated the breach of mandatory constitutional commands by the federal government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In a letter that was shared with media, PTI stated to ensure the fair and transparent elections under article 224 of the constitution, the caretaker government (that can fairly be considered an extension of Election Commission) for the limited time period of 90 days have been introduced, with only object to facilitate the commission in holding free, fair, just and honest elections in accordance with constitution and law.

During such period the caretaker governments are vested with only authority and power to run day to day affairs and not to take in major policy decision.

Alvi expresses his disquiet at election delay

After the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies, the caretaker setups were established in both provinces. However, due to the ‘unconstitutional and illegal’ actions of the ECP and the PDM government, the mandatory time period for holding the elections within the stipulated time lapsed and the Supreme Court was constrained to fix the time period for holding elections by using its constitutional jurisdiction.

Therefore, the incumbent caretakers with the tacit approval of the ECP, in violation of all mandatory laws and standards of propriety have been permitted to embark upon the un-chartered territories and it is indulged in taking major policy decisions including posting and transfers of the officials to affect the transparency and fairness of the elections.

The interim set ups in both provinces has completed their constitutional time period and since the constitution does not provide for continuation/extension of the period fixed for the interim set ups. Under these circumstances, the interim setups cannot be termed lawful and they must be considered “usurpers” imposed by the Election Commission and they are liable to be removed forthwith.

In this eventuality it is respectfully requested to kindly refer the matter to the Supreme Court of Pakistan in advisory jurisdiction to address this blatant unconstitutionality.

