Pensioner gets benefits after 9 years

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahamd Qureshi has granted pension benefits to an employee of the Federal Government amounting to Rs 94, 78,415, after 9 years of his retirement.

Muhammad Akhlaq, who retired on 18th June 2014 after having rendered 41 years of services in a Federal Government Department, was being kept deprived of his pension benefits on flimsy grounds for many years.

After exhausting all forums, Muhammad Akhlaq lodged complaint with Wafaqi Mohtasib seeking relief against the mal-administration being committed to him. The said petition was decided within 30 days in favour of the complainant and concerned department was directed to pay the complainant Rs 9478,415 as pension benefits.

