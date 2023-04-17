CM approves Balochistan’s first SME development strategy

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has accorded approval to Balochistan’s first Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) development strategy, Press Secretary to the CM told media on Sunday.

The Chief Minister gave this approval on a summary sent by the Department of Industry and Commerce.

Under the National SME Policy 2021, a Provincial SME Working Group was formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary.

The handout said that the working group will facilitate business development in the province by providing an easy and accessible SME environment. Besides, the Group will monitor the implementation of the SME Policy/Strategy.

It may be recalled that the National SME Policy has been prepared by the Federal Government and the Policy Action Plan is divided into short and medium-term action plans.

The provincial SME Working Group meeting was held on 05 December 2022 under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili wherein the technical paper of the SME Development Strategy of Balochistan was discussed.

During the meeting, the provincial working group considered the technical paper, establishment of the implementation management structure and other activities.