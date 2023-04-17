AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Technology

Violation of community guidelines: TikTok removes 12.6m Pakistani videos in Q4

Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2023 07:24am
KARACHI: TikTok removed some 12.6 million Pakistani videos for violating Community Guidelines in Q4 2022. Popular short video platform TikTok has released its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for Q4 2022 (October-December 2022), building on its commitment to a multi-pronged approach to stop misinformation on the platform.

The report reflects the platform’s ongoing commitment to earning trust by being accountable while working to be safe and welcoming.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, total number of videos removed globally was 85,680,819, which represents about 0.6% of all videos uploaded to TikTok. A total of 46,836,047 videos were removed by automation, while 5,477,549 videos were restored.

Pakistan saw the removal of 12,628,267 videos for violating Community Guidelines in Q4 2022. In addition to removing accounts for violating Community Guidelines, the platform also removed accounts determined to be spam, along with spam videos posted by those accounts.

It also took proactive measures to prevent spam accounts from being created through automated means.

In Q4, 89.7% of the violative videos in Pakistan were removed before anyone could view them and 95.5% of such videos were removed within a day. The proactive removal rate in Q4 2022 was 98.8%.

Additionally, 17,877,316 accounts that were suspected to be of users under the age of 13 were removed globally in Q4. 54,453,610 fake accounts were also removed during the fourth quarter.

TikTok’s Community Guidelines are designed to foster an experience that prioritizes safety, inclusion, and authenticity. TikTok’s policies apply to everyone and all content, and it strives to be consistent and equitable in its enforcement.

TikTok TikTok video TikTok's Community Guidelines TikTok Pakistani videos

