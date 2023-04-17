Noor Jahan seriously sick: Four Paws team asked to treat elephant again

KARACHI: Veterinarians of international animal welfare organisation Four Paws have been invited to visit Pakistan again as the sick elephant Noor Jahan is unable to stand on her legs due to weakness, said Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman on Sunday.

Veterinarians of the Four Paws group and KMC have been treating the ailing elephant and it is hoped that the prescribed treatment and other measures taken to improve her health will yield positive results soon.

Dr Saif-ur-Rahman said so while talking to journalists during a visit to the Karachi zoo, where he inspected the condition of Noor Jahan. He went to the elephant’s enclosure and fed food and medicine to her with his own hands.

He said that the instructions given by experts of the international welfare organisation are being implemented fully. The doctors and related staff of the zoo have been instructed to take the steps required with regard to Noor Jahan’s health.

