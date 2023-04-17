AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Noor Jahan seriously sick: Four Paws team asked to treat elephant again

Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2023 07:43am
Follow us

KARACHI: Veterinarians of international animal welfare organisation Four Paws have been invited to visit Pakistan again as the sick elephant Noor Jahan is unable to stand on her legs due to weakness, said Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman on Sunday.

Veterinarians of the Four Paws group and KMC have been treating the ailing elephant and it is hoped that the prescribed treatment and other measures taken to improve her health will yield positive results soon.

Dr Saif-ur-Rahman said so while talking to journalists during a visit to the Karachi zoo, where he inspected the condition of Noor Jahan. He went to the elephant’s enclosure and fed food and medicine to her with his own hands.

He said that the instructions given by experts of the international welfare organisation are being implemented fully. The doctors and related staff of the zoo have been instructed to take the steps required with regard to Noor Jahan’s health.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

kmc Administrator Karachi Karachi Zoo Dr Syed Saifur Rahman Treatment of elephant elephant Elephant Noor Jehan Four Paws Veterinarians

Comments

1000 characters

Noor Jahan seriously sick: Four Paws team asked to treat elephant again

PTI writes letter to Alvi

PM, caretaker CM sharpen the focus on Lahore

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs129bn released for development projects

Ex-IIOJK governor’s disclosures: Pakistan seeks explanation from India

Guddu power plant: GHCL seeks approval to buy equipment

Crackdown on hoarders, profiteers ordered

Supply of Thar coal to industry: Tax amendments on the cards

Transportation services or carriage of goods thru roads: Provinces notify formula for sales tax

FTO’s jurisdiction: IHC sets aside President’s order

Three Pakistanis among 16 killed in Dubai building blaze

Read more stories