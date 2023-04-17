AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 68.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.98%)
MLCF 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
NETSOL 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.27%)
OGDC 86.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
PPL 67.73 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.59%)
PRL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 14,679 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.14%)
KSE100 40,298 Increased By 92.1 (0.23%)
KSE30 15,024 Increased By 34.1 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IK says PTI will defeat ‘Zardari mafia’ in Sindh

INP Published 17 Apr, 2023 07:54am
Follow us

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Sunday said his party will defeat the ‘Zardari mafia’ in Sindh.

“Zardari group has made people of Sindh hostage,” Imran Khan while expressing his views with PTI Sindh leader Khurram Sher Zaman who called on him in Lahore to discuss the political situation including the arrest of party leaders and workers in Sindh.

Khurram Sher Zaman presented the progress report of the party’s MPAs in Sindh to Imran Khan. The meeting also discussed the expected Sindh visit of Imran Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, the former prime minister said the people of Sindh should prepare themselves for elections and vowed to get the people of Sindh freed from the ‘Zardari mafia.’

We will defeat the ‘Zardari mafia’ with the strength of the vote, he added.

The former prime minister noted that the majority of rights violations have been reported in Sindh.

Earlier, Imran Khan asserted that he would form the next government in Sindh, reiterating his demand for ‘immediate and transparent’ elections. According to details, the former premier made these remarks while talking to social media workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who called on him at his residence at Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Imran Khan PTI chairman Khurram Sher Zaman

Comments

1000 characters

IK says PTI will defeat ‘Zardari mafia’ in Sindh

PTI writes letter to Alvi

PM, caretaker CM sharpen the focus on Lahore

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs129bn released for development projects

Ex-IIOJK governor’s disclosures: Pakistan seeks explanation from India

Guddu power plant: GHCL seeks approval to buy equipment

Crackdown on hoarders, profiteers ordered

Supply of Thar coal to industry: Tax amendments on the cards

Transportation services or carriage of goods thru roads: Provinces notify formula for sales tax

FTO’s jurisdiction: IHC sets aside President’s order

Three Pakistanis among 16 killed in Dubai building blaze

Read more stories